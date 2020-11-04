Gilles Peterson’s Brownswood Recordings Lines Up Fourth ‘Future Bubblers’ Compilation 'Future Bubblers 4​.​0' is scheduled for November 20 release.

Brownswood Recordings will release the fourth edition of the Future Bubblers compilation.

An expansion of Gilles Peterson‘s network and supported by Arts Council England, the Future Bubblers talent discovery and artist development scheme focuses on developing unsigned talent and building audiences for new left-field music. The compilation acts as a springboard for the musicians’ careers and provides them with direct revenue through a share of the profits. Previous Future Bubblers include Yazmin Lacey, Skinny Pelembe, MC Snowy, and Kayla Painter.

Spanning just over 30 minutes, Future Bubblers 4.0 is a musically diverse collection of tracks, fusing electronic, alt-R&B, alt-hip-hop, spoken word, neo-soul, and jazz.

It opens with Forest Law, who recently released his debut EP on Brownswood Recordings, and features tracks from Quko, HMD, Kiddus, and Manchester MC KinKai, who delivers “Scatty Brain Dump.” The track is followed by Iman Houssein’s distorted vocals and delicate keys on “Slow Things Down.” Rounding out the compilation is Lazy H’s “When The Horn Comes In,” streaming below.

Each year, future bubblers are paired with an industry mentor who is tailored to their individual needs. The venture even offers one-to-one production workshops from music software company Ableton, performances at live Future Bubblers showcases, recording sessions from the Brownswood basement, and professional press shots.

Future Bubblers 3​.​0 landed in October 2019.

Tracklisting



01. Forest Law “Slow One”

02. Quko “My Darling Spaceship”

03. HMD “If I”

04. Kiddus “Slow”

05. An Alien Called Harmony “N.H.H” (Needlessly Heedlessly Headless)

06. KinKai “Scatty Brain Dump”

07. Iman Houssein “Slow Things Down”

08. Lazy H “When The Horn Comes In”

Future Bubblers 4​.​0 is scheduled for November 20 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream Kiddus’ “Slow” and Lazy H’s “When The Horn Comes In” below.

<a href="https://futurebubblers.bandcamp.com/album/future-bubblers-40">Future Bubblers 4.0 by Future Bubblers</a>