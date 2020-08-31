Glenn Astro’s New Album Captures Five Years of Studio Experimentation 'Homespun' LP will be available on October 23 via Tartelet.

Glenn Astro will put out Homespun, a new album on Tartelet Records.

Homespun arrives five years after Astro’s debut album, Throwback, also on Tartelet. It’s made of 10 tracks spanning 45 minutes, and it twists and turns between electronic meditations, soulful vocals by Ajnascent, and futuristic electro, “carving out a world of spacey eclecticism that is as nostalgic as it is experimental,” the Copenhagen, Denmark label explains.

“This album is in all facets different from the first one, which was a deliberate decision. No vintage sounds and references, no sampling, combined with futuristic sound design and song structures. Less obvious references, more everything else. I tried to keep it as current and intuitive as possible,” Astro says.

Known for his chunky beats and fuzzy textures, Astro was a key figure in the wave of MPC-heavy house music that spread between 2013 and 2015. He has released on labels such as Ninja Tune and Apollo, but he’s also been morphing into his dark alter ego and experimenting with artist collaborations. The sound of Homespun is a culmination of this artistic development, albeit made in three months.

Tracklisting



01. Homespun (w. Anjascent)

02. The Yancey

03. Elysia (w. Ajnascent)

04. Mezzanine (w. Mirek)

05. Moreira

06. Slow Poke Flange

07. Look At You (w. Ajnascent & Eyal Lovett)

08. Taking Care of Business

09. MoStLy GhOsTlY

10. Viktor’s Meditation

11. Naturals (Transcendental Mix) (digital exclusive)

Homespun LP will be available on vinyl and digital platforms on October 23. Meanwhile, you can hear clips below and pre-order here.