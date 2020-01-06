Gnome Beats Unveils Sophomore Album via Dome of Doom 'Las Formas En Flujo' LP is out January 24 on Dome of Doom.

Los Angeles multi-instrumentalist and producer Timo Ceniceros (a.k.a Gnome Beats) will return to Dome of Doom with his sophomore album, Las Formas En Flujo.

Ceniceros began writing Las Formas En Flujo, meaning “The Forms in Flux,” in 2017 when he took a full-time job with a concrete and masonry company.

“Las Formas” is a reference to the process of forming concrete. With his work crew, Ceniceros listened to music from Central America and Mexico, planting foundations for various music structures that would find their way onto the album. This inspired the tonal beginning of the songwriting and the recording process.

“En Flujo” became part of the title later, inspired by major life changes that include the birth of his second child and the loss of a family home during a devastating forest fire. We’re told that the concepts of transformation, modulation, and impermanence are a part of the musical core.

The album also incorporates Ceniceros’ history studying music theory, which includes years learning Flamenco and Latin American music as a teenager and studying West African Poly-Rhythm and North Indian Classical music in college. He’s “distilled this knowledge into an array of modern electronic forms, forming a style all his own” across the 37-minute record, we’re told.

Freestyle Fellowship’s Myka 9 features again, having contributed to Ceniceros’ debut LP, Gnome Lyfe. Dome of Doom label owner Wylie Cable has also collaborated, as has Kokoro Star.

The album has been pressed on cassette as a limited edition version of 100 copies.

Tracklisting



01. Paradise Flip

02. En Flujo

03. Ai Kansha (feat. Kokoro Star)

04. Trouble (feat. Myka 9)

05. Odd Tropics (feat. Wylie Cable)

06. Este y Ese

07. Piedras Flotantes

08. The Buffalo

09. San Tomas de Los Padres

10. Firebird

11. Sleepless In Mojave

12. Blue Night Black Dawn

13. Moondot

Las Formas En Flujo LP is out January 24 on Dome of Doom, with pre-order here.