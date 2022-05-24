Gold Panda Teases Album with New Single of Melodic Electronica 'I've Felt Better (Than I Do Now)' is available now on City Slang.

Photo: Laura Lewis

Gold Panda has shared “I’ve Felt Better (Than I Do Now)”, his first new music since 2019’s “Transactional Relationship.”

Despite the dour track title, “I’ve Felt Better (Than I Do Now)” is a composition packed with soulful breaks and joyous warmth. Across its four-minute runtime, it shimmies and skips along at a breathless pace, merging kaleidoscopic synths, chopped vocals, and a Balearic melody.

Written and recorded over the last 12 months at his new studio at home in east London, the track is the “first taste” of a forthcoming new album.

“I made this when my daughter was two years old and I felt knackered and I’d turned 41,” Gold Panda, real name Derwin Dicker, comments. “The samples just came together and sounded like “I’ve felt better…” and at the same time I was looking at my anti-depressants feeling tired and just thought ‘ha, that’s right!’”

Tracklisting



01. I’ve Felt Better (Than I Do Now)

“I’ve Felt Better (Than I Do Now)” is available now on City Slang.