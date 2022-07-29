Grand River and Enrica Falqui Next on Concentric Records as Yhdessa 'Along The Simple Line' EP is scheduled for September 23 release.

Yhdessa, a collaborative project made up of Grand River and Enrica Falqui, will release an EP on Concentric Records, the ambient record label established in 2020 by Simone Merli and Luca Calo.

Yhdessa was conceptualised in 2017 while the duo shared a music studio. Their first piece, released in 2018 on the label One Instrument Records, and named after the Vermona E-Piano, is composed entirely using the analogue synthesizer that was built in 1978. Following this came their lingering soundscape “Waldorf Micro Q” that featured on the record One Instrument Volume 01.

The pair’s musical union is one of colour and warmth, expressing their experimental electro-ambient side to form a style that is meditative, other-worldly, and at times introspective.

Along The Simple Line, a five-track release, gently and precisely unfolds through touching musical spaces, dramatic textures, entrancing rhythms, and unexpected vocal lines. It’s the fifth release by Concentric Records, following Tobias.’ first strictly ambient album, Hall Ov Fame.

Aimée Portioli, or Grand River, is a Berlin-based Dutch-Italian composer and sound designer. Enrica Falqui is a Sardinian DJ-producer currently based in Berlin. You can read about them here and here.

Tracklisting

01. Emotional Body.

02. All Rooms Interlude

03. All Rooms

04. Hier Und Da

05. Prion

Along The Simple Line EP is scheduled for September 23 release. Meanwhile, you can stream opener “Emotional Body” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://concentricrecords.bandcamp.com/album/yhdessa-along-the-simple-line">Yhdessa – Along The Simple Line by Yhdessa</a>