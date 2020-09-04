Grand River Indulges Experimental Side for Editions Mego 'Blink A Few Times To Clear Your Eyes' LP is available now.

Photo | Alejandra García

Grand River has released her second album, Blink A Few Times To Clear Your Eyes, on Editions Mego.

Blink A Few Times To Clear Your Eyes lands two years after Grand River’s debut album, Pineapple, on Donato Dozzy and Neel’s Spazio Disponibile. She recorded it at her home in Berlin, indulging her more experimental whims. The title indicates a desire to explore what is new and see what is around us from different perspectives.

The eight tracks aim to show how acoustic instruments can merge with electronic and analog synthesizers to become one new organic whole. They also see her experimenting with her voice for the first time.

Alongside the announcement, Grand River, real name Aimée Portioli, has shared “Side Lengths,” a complex and dreamy sequence made with one of her favorite synthesizers, the Yamaha DX-7.

Grand River is influenced by classical minimal music. After starting her One Instrument imprint back in 2016 and debuting the following year on Spazio Disponibile, she’s released music on Ghostly International and Longform Editions. Check out her XLR8R Artist Tips feature here, where she walks us through her production techniques.

Tracklisting



A1. Side Lengths

A2. Mr. Speaker

A3. Canopies

A4. Equations For A Falling Body

B1. Gold

B2. Coordinate Redirects Here

B3. Second Half

B4. All There Now

Blink A Few Times To Clear Your Eyes LP is available now. You an stream opener “Side Lengths” in full below and order here.

<a href="http://grandrivermusic.bandcamp.com/album/blink-a-few-times-to-clear-your-eyes">Blink A Few Times To Clear Your Eyes by Grand River</a>