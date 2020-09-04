Grand River Indulges Experimental Side for Editions Mego
'Blink A Few Times To Clear Your Eyes' LP is available now.
Grand River has released her second album, Blink A Few Times To Clear Your Eyes, on Editions Mego.
Blink A Few Times To Clear Your Eyes lands two years after Grand River’s debut album, Pineapple, on Donato Dozzy and Neel’s Spazio Disponibile. She recorded it at her home in Berlin, indulging her more experimental whims. The title indicates a desire to explore what is new and see what is around us from different perspectives.
The eight tracks aim to show how acoustic instruments can merge with electronic and analog synthesizers to become one new organic whole. They also see her experimenting with her voice for the first time.
Alongside the announcement, Grand River, real name Aimée Portioli, has shared “Side Lengths,” a complex and dreamy sequence made with one of her favorite synthesizers, the Yamaha DX-7.
Grand River is influenced by classical minimal music. After starting her One Instrument imprint back in 2016 and debuting the following year on Spazio Disponibile, she’s released music on Ghostly International and Longform Editions. Check out her XLR8R Artist Tips feature here, where she walks us through her production techniques.
Tracklisting
A1. Side Lengths
A2. Mr. Speaker
A3. Canopies
A4. Equations For A Falling Body
B1. Gold
B2. Coordinate Redirects Here
B3. Second Half
B4. All There Now
Blink A Few Times To Clear Your Eyes LP is available now. You an stream opener “Side Lengths” in full below and order here.