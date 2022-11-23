Grand River Signs to Editions Mego for Third Album 'All Above' LP is scheduled for February 24 release.

Aimée Portioli (a.k.a Grand River), the Berlin-based Dutch-Italian composer and sound designer, will release her third album on Editions Mego.

All Above follows 2020’s Blink A Few Times To Clear Your Eyes and 2018’s Pineapple released on Donato Dozzy and Neel‘s Spazio Disponibile imprint. Written over the last two years, it’s the “most ambitious and divergent” set of music Portioli has assembled so far, with a wide variety of instrumentation (including voices, strings, organs, guitars, and synthesisers) focused around the piano. But while that instrument isn‘t always heard, it‘s constantly at the forefront of the album, “shepherding its emotions and anchoring its mood,” we’re told.

Portioli operates in a unique space within the electronic music scene, straddling the art world and the wider electronic music realms. You can read more about her and her work in her XLR8R interview here.

Tracklisting



01. Quasicristallo

02. Human

03. Petrichor

04. The World At Number XX

05. Kura

06. In The Present As The Future

07. Seventy One Percent

08. Cost What It May

All Above LP is scheduled for February 24 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Human” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://grandrivermusic.bandcamp.com/album/all-above">All Above by Grand River</a>