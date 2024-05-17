Grand River Teams Up with Abul Mogard for New Album 'In uno spazio immenso' LP is scheduled for June 21 release.

Grand River has teamed up with Abul Mogard on a new album for Caterina Barbieri‘s light-year’s label.

On In uno spazio immenso, they pair’s first collaborative album, the pair “gaze longingly into the abyss, capturing atemporality, splendour, and tranquility with confident, impressionistic sonic strokes,” we’re told.

“Dynamic and poignant,” the record “balances on a knife-edge between booming, operatic grandeur and soft-focus simplicity, casting as much light on the subtle outlines and illusory rhythms as

it does its dense, almost overpowering textures.”

Grand River, the Berlin-based Dutch-Italian composer and sound designer born Aimée Portioli, has been evolving her unique musical language since she released Crescente on Donato Dozzy and Neel’s Spazio Disponibile imprint in 2017. You can read more about her in her XLR8R feature here.

Abul Mogard, meanwhile, is just one of veteran Italian producer Guido Zen’s many aliases, and over a series of albums for labels like Ecstatic, Houndstooth, and VCO, he’s blended post-industrial ambience and blissful shoegaze memories.



Tracklisting

01. Dissolvi

02. Frantumi di luce

03. Altrove, lontano

04. Archi

05. Sulle barcane

06. Ricordando il giorno

In uno spazio immenso LP is scheduled for June 21 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Dissolvi” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

