Grant Returns to Lobster Theremin with New Album 'Fantasy Blues' LP is out November 29.

Anthony Collins (a.k.a Grant) will release a new album on Lobster Theremin next month.

Fantasy Blues is Collins’ first album as Grant since he revealed himself as the previously mysterious artist last year. In the period since then, the France-based producer—known as one-half of Frank & Tony with Francis Harris—has released a few white label 12″s on his Grant imprint and another for SITU Records.

Collins has previously released three albums as Grant, the last, Perception, coming in 2017 via his own Duke’s Distribution. 2016’s excellent Crank LP came out via Lobster’s sub-label, Mörk; he then debuted on the parent label with 2017’s No Lights EP.

We’re told to expect an album “brimming with warm, melodic, deep house cuts,” featuring collaborations with Dan Piu, Emil Abramyan, and Jenifa Mayanja.

Tracklisting

01. Ephemeral Chase

02. Mind & Space

03. Amaranthine Profundity ft. Dan Piu

04. Finite Elements

05. Blurred Harmony

06. Boundless feat. Dan Piu

07. Invisible Skills feat. Emil Abramyan

08. Lucent Eyes

09. The Road in Front of Me feat. Jenifa Mayanj

Fantasy Blues LP is out November 29, with clips below and pre-order here.