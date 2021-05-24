Greek Producer Autow Nite Superstore Marks New Album with Eerie New Video 'HEAD OVER HILLS' LP is available now.

Autow Nite Superstore has shared a video for “SYZYGY,” taken from his HEAD OVER HILLS album.

Autow Nite Superstore is an exciting but mysterious experimental Greek producer, known for blending edgy and brutal sounds, whom we featured in our May Roundup after he submitted music through our portal. Late last week, he released HEAD OVER HILLS, his latest album.

For “SYZYGY,” he’s teamed up with Effie Pappa, a Greek director who has provided a raw and intimate visual environment for a deeply captivating track.

“When I first listened to Autow Nite Superstore’s ‘SYZYGY,’ it instantly gave me a tingling sensation and I knew it was a piece I had to visualize,” Pappa says. “Its bold, honest, and emotionally raw marriage between the mesmerizing ‘Ave Maria’ and the brutal electronic chords transported me to a place of true naked self in trepidation but in safety. My vision was to visualize these two different voices like corresponding systems mirroring each other’s emotions to create a close union which would lead to a cathartic peak.”

HEAD OVER HILLS is Autow Nite Superstore’s first album since Conversations, available now on Klik Records. The nine-track long-player is rich in color but it’s also melancholic and deeply moving.

HEAD OVER HILLS is available now, with a full stream below alongside the video for “SYZYGY.”

<a href="https://autownitesuperstore.bandcamp.com/album/head-over-hills">HEAD OVER HILLS by Autow Nite Superstore</a>