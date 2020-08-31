Griffit Vigo’s New Album is a Taste of Gqom’s Future 'I Am Gqom' LP is out on October 20.

Griffit Vigo will release I Am Gqom, a new album, in October.

Griffit Vigo, from Durban, South Africa, has attained legendary status as a pioneer of Gqom, a style of music that originated from his hometown around 2010, growing out of house music, kwaito, and techno. Earlier this year, he released GQOM WILL NEVER DIE, available on his own Griffit Vigo Records.

I Am Gqom comprises nine club tracks that journey through Griffit Vigo’s vision for the future of Gqom. It features several new originals and some reissues, including his Gqom anthem “Ree’s Vibe.” With it, Vigo hopes to propel himself back to the forefront of Gqom and contemporary club music more generally.

The album’s visual concept by Michael Calanda Achode draws inspiration from early Zulu culture, when compounds known as Kraals would act as a site for ritual worship. Griffit Vigo aims to create a “metaphoric Kraal through music, for himself, the listener, and the new generation of Gqom,” we’re told.

Tracklisting



01. I am Gqom feat. Ree

02. Ancestral Vibe

03. Ups and Downs

04. Activated Gqom 2

05. Run

06. Ree’s vibe (2020 Remastered)

07. Drumm Hand (Griffit Vigo’s Ancestral mix)

08. Shanga Dedi (Original Mix)

09. Yasizwa Les’gubhu (Vigo Music Original Mix vocal by Mabeezer)

I Am Gqom LP is out on October 20. Meanwhile, you can stream an album teaser and clips below. (Editor’s note: Pre-order links will be added when they’re made available.)