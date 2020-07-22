GROOVE Magazine and Goethe-Institut Launch Music Journalism Course for Aspiring Writers Applications are open now.

GROOVE will host GROOVE Global, a music journalism course for aspiring writers, hosted by the German dance music magazine’s editors and writers.

The course, held in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut, a non-profit German cultural association, sees the partners welcoming 10 aspiring music journalists to participate in “an international experience exchange in the digital realm.”

The successful applications will participate in 10 online workshops held between August 17 and 28 covering topics like “Interviews” and “Boundaries And Ethics In Music Journalism.” They’ll then be tasked with pitching and writing a feature about their respective local electronic music scenes, for which they’ll receive €500. The features will be edited, peer reviewed, and published in both German and English by GROOVE in November.

Applications are open now, and they’ll close before August 3, 6pm CET. You’ll need to send in a short cover letter outlining your motivation to participate in the programme, a brief CV, and between one and three text samples. You can read more about the application requirements here.

The offer is targeted at people whose native language is not German, so applications from the predominantly German-speaking countries, namely Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, will not be accepted.