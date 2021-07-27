Grouper is Back with 12th Album; Listen Now 'Shade' LP is scheduled for October 22 release.

Liz Harris will release her 12th album as Grouper in October.

Shade, a collection of nine songs spanning 15 years, is Harris’ first album as Grouper since 2018’s Grid of Points. She recorded some of the tracks on Mount Tamalpais during a self-made residency years back, and some pieces in Portland. The others she completed during recent sessions in Astoria.

Conceptually, the songs touch on loss, flaws, and love. More widely, the album reflects on Harris’ deep connections to the Bay Area and the north coast, with its unique moods of solitude, beauty, and isolation.

We’re told that Harris “threads a hidden radiant language of voice, disquiet, and guitar, framed by open space and the sense of being far away.”

In 2019, Harris released double album After Its Own Death / Walking In A Spiral Towards as Nivhek, once again in her own soft, meditative, and hazy style.

Tracklisting



01. Followed the ocean

02. Unclean mind

03. Ode to the blue

04. Pale Interior

05. Disordered Minds

06. The way her hair falls

07. Promise

08. Basement Mix

09. Kelso (Blue sky)

Shade LP is scheduled for October 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Unclean Mind” in full below, and pre-order here.

<a href="https://grouper.bandcamp.com/album/shade">Shade by Grouper</a>