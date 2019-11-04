Grouper’s ‘A I A: Dream Loss’ and ‘A I A: Alien Observer’ Reissued on Vinyl 'A I A: Dream Loss' and 'A I A: Alien Observer' are available now via Kranky.

Photo|Helge Mundt

Liz Harris, also known as Grouper, has released vinyl reissues of the companion albums A I A: Dream Loss and A I A: Alien Observer.

Originally released in 2011 on Yellow Electric and long out-of-print, the new pressings are available via Chicago-based Kranky. They feature a stunning package design, with photography from Sarah Meadows and artwork/layout direction from Eric Mast. Included are double-sided picture and tracklisting inserts.

Returning after engineering Grouper’s 2008 LP, Dragging A Dead Deer Up A Hill, engineer Timothy Stollenwerk mastered both these original releases. His work has been preserved here for this reissue.

A I A: Dream Loss and A I A: Alien Observer are gorgeous and emotionally vivid albums that incorporate the vast spectrum of experimental music that Grouper has become known for. From reverb- and hiss-drenched ambient to richly sustained solo guitar and majestic vocals, both records exemplify the type of foundations and progressions Grouper was infusing into various works at the time and continues to carry forward.

Along with the new vinyl reissues on Kranky, Harris has also announced a reissue of Roy Montgomery’s 1995 debut LP, Scenes From The South Island, on her label, Yellow Electric. Harris and Montgomery first collaborated on Grouper’s 2010 LP, Vessel. Available November 29, the new pressing of Scenes From The South Island can be pre-ordered here.

12″ reissue ordering options for A I A: Dream Loss here and A I A: Alien Observer here.

To accompany the announcement, Kranky has released a previously unheard live version of “Alien Observer,” recorded at the Emanuel Vigeland Mausoleum in 2009.

Artwork, ‘A I A: Dream Loss’