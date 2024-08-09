Guy Blakeslee Induces a “Trance-Like State” on Leaving Records Album 'EXTRAVISION' LP is scheduled for October 18 release.

Experimental guitarist Guy Blakeslee will release his Extravision album on Leaving Records.

Blakeslee self-released Extravision in 2022. Since then, he has spoken about its genesis. On March 13, 2020, while walking across the street, he was struck by a car. Upon regaining consciousness, he found both the outer world and his inner world suddenly transformed.

As lockdowns took effect, it was immediately clear that the brain injuries Blakeslee sustained had not only affected his vision but altered his consciousness and would inevitably affect his music-making.



A majority of the album’s tracks notably do not feature any discernible guitar—”the songs functioning as emotive, drone-based exercises in texture and duration,” we’re told.

The goal of the album is to induce in the listener a “trance-like state,” to inaugurate the conditions under which time might function “differently.”

Tracklisting



01. CELESTIAL RADIANCE

02. BEFORE THERE WAS A MOON

03. FROM A MELTED PLACE

04. WOUNDED HEALER

05. POOLS OF MERCURY

06. ARCTURIAN WHISPERS

07. IN SEARCH OF THE MIRACULOUS

08. PISCES MOON

09. ARCTURIAN GAMELAN

10. SPIRALING DOWN

11. HALCYON REVELATIONS

12. SONG OF SATURN

13. EXTRAVISION

14. SOMEWHERE UNKNOWN (BONUS)

EXTRAVISION LP is scheduled for October 18 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “CELESTIAL RADIANCE” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://entrancerecords.bandcamp.com/album/extravision-2">EXTRAVISION by Guy Blakeslee</a>