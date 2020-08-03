Gzus Piece’s New Album is “How Hip-Hop Music is Supposed to Sound” 'SoxNDrawz' LP is scheduled for September 28 release.

Gerik Raglin, better known as Gzus Piece, will release his debut solo album next month.

SoxNDrawz, available September 24, is a 33-minute display on “how hip-hop music is supposed to sound,” the Chicago artist explains. It’s largely produced by SC and it features DJ Spinn and Doc the Mindbenda.

Raglin, who learnt to rap before he could even read, is known for dropping Stackin n Mackin, a series of mixtapes as White Gzus alongside Blanco Caine. Between 2012 and 2014, he appeared on two albums, TreaTed and Treated Tribe, as part of Treated Crew. His only previous release as Gzus Piece came with Fuck Y’all, The EP, which features Chance the Rapper on the intro.

Tracklisting:



01. Taladega

02. SoxNDrawz

03. The Chaos

04. See it in Yo Eyes fy bodi deeder and a-way

05. Live from the Villa

06. Hitman Theme

07. Shoutout to O. J. Simpson

08. Crunch Time

09. Wyo

10. Hot Tub Time Machine (prod by DJ Spinn)

11. Bellinis

12. Silly Textures feat. Suliaiman (prod by Doc Da Mindbenda)

13. In Search Of…

14. Luv 4 U

SoxNDrawz LP is scheduled for September 24 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.