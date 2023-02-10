Hakuna Kulala to Release Debut Album of French-Ghanaian Vocalist PÖ 'Cociage' LP is scheduled for March 3 release.

Hakuna Kulala, based in Uganda, will release the debut album of French-Ghanaian vocalist PÖ.

Living between France and Uganda, Pö, who is member of electronic pop duo Poko Poko alongside Congolese producer Rey Sapienz, creates her enveloping soundscapes almost exclusively with her voice. Looping it into hallucinatory textures, she juxtaposes transcendent shimmers with raspy, post-punk bulletins and quick-fire industrial rhythms.

Cociage, which is her debut release, showcases a confident hybridization of vastly different sounds, from rap and noise to ambient and traditional folk. We’re told that it’s “steeped in cross-cultural history but feels frighteningly new.”

Tracklisting

01. The Harvest

02. Cociage

03. Over The Clouds

04. Wind

05. Klafouti

06. Pleasing You

07. Fuck Jungle

08. Nuit Blanche

09. Galivanting

10. Koundo

Cociage LP is scheduled for March 3 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Cociage” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://hakunakulala.bandcamp.com/album/cociage">Cociage by PÖ</a>