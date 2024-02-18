Hakuna Kulala to to Release Masaka Masaka Album 'Barely Making Much' LP is scheduled for March 22 release.

Ian Nnyanzi, better known as Masaka Masaka, will release a new album on Hakuna Kulala.

Growing up in Uganda, Nnyanzi cut his teeth fashioning rudimentary hip-hop beats at a friend’s studio on Makindye, a hill that overlooks Kampala, Uganda’s balmy Murchison Bay, and realized that he wanted more. “Out here, everyone seems okay to listen to the same thing,” he explains.

During regular commutes across the city, his mind was being cracked open by sounds from Dean Blunt, Slauson Malone, Arca, Jpegmafia, and Vegyn, and he knew he wanted to make something similar.

We’re told that Barely Making Much is a “sprawling, ambitious album that’s as sculptural as it is explorative.”

Nnyanzi wrote it over a two year-period at Nyege Nyege’s Kampala studio, and tapped into a jumble of interconnected sounds, from jungle and experimental hip-hop to techno and smoked-out ambient.

He was particularly absorbed by the loose, open-minded production style he heard from Manchester, England’s Sockethead, who makes an appearance on “Before I Go.”

Tracklisting

01. Mental Construct

02. Before I Go

03. Come With Me to Goma

04. Cut Right Through

05. 6pm Waiting on You

06. Days of Nothingness

07. Let Me Out

08. Elv8t

09. Barely Making Much

10. Gone

11. Nothing Makes Sense

12. NRG

13. Sacrifice

14. It’s Okay to Dance Alone

Barely Making Much LP is scheduled for March 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Before I Go” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://hakunakulala.bandcamp.com/album/barely-making-much">Barely Making Much by Masaka Masaka</a>

Photo: Fama Oroko