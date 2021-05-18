Hand Habits and Joel Ford Form New Project yes/and; Listen Now
'yes/and' LP is scheduled for July 23 release.
Meg Duffy, the singer-songwriter and versatile guitarist who records as Hand Habits, has teamed up with producer Joel Ford for a new project called yes/and. They’ll released a debut self-titled album via Ford’s Driftless Recordings.
The duo began working together in the midst of the pandemic, fusing Duffy’s skilled guitar playing with Ford’s producing and sound design skills into 10 hypnotic tracks. As the moniker alludes to, yes/and embraces an elusive, curious forward momentum, spiraling but subdued.
Despite the album’s experimental nature, it feels distinctly intimate and emotive, imbued with a strange optimism, both open-ended and opaque. The song titles reflect a similar duality, alternately blunt and oblique (“Learning About Who You Are,” “In My Heaven All Faucets Are Fountains”).
Tracklisting
01. Craggy
02. Ugly Orange
03. More Than Love
04. Learning About Who You Are
05. Centered Shell
06. Tumble
07. Melt Away
08. Making a Monument
09. Emotion Scroll
10. In My Heaven All Faucets Are Fountains
Meanwhile, you can stream "Ugly Orange" and "Centered Shell" in full below.