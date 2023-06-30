Haniah Rani Next on Gondwana Records with Third Album 'Ghosts' LP is scheduled for October 6 release.

Hania Rani, a Polish pianist, will release her third album, Ghost, on Gondwana Records.

Ghosts builds on Rani’s her earlier successes Esja and Home with an expanded yet still minimal setup of piano, keyboards, and synths, and it features more of her mysterious, bewitching voice. It features Patrick Watson, Ólafur Arnalds, and Duncan Bellamy of Portico Quartet.

If Rani’s debut, Esja, was about exploiting her principal instrument, and Home saw her take steps towards a fuller expression of her art, Ghosts is where she unites her varied interests on what she describes as her first “real” album. It draws upon her fondness for Enya, The Smile, James Blake, and Pink Floyd. As the name suggests, it’s sometimes eerie, even haunted.

Alongside the announcement, Rani has shared “Dancing with Ghosts.” The lyrics are inspired by a two-month residency in a small studio in Switzerland’s mountains, where Rani was working on a soundtrack, released earlier this year as On Giacometti, for a documentary about Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti.

Tracklisting



01. Oltre Terra

02. Hello

03. Don’t Break My Heart feat. Duncan Bellamy

04. 24.03

05. Dancing With Ghosts feat. Patrick Watson

06. A Day in Never

07. Whispering House feat. Olafur Arnalds

08. The Boat

09. Moans

10. Thin Line feat. Duncan Bellamy

11. Komeda

12. Utrata

13. Nostalgia

Ghosts LP is scheduled for October 6 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Dancing With Ghosts” featuring Patrick Watson in full below and pre-order here.

Photo: Rein Kooyman