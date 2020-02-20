Hear a Luscious New Track from Laurence Guy 'The Sun Is Warm And Directly Above You' EP is out February 21.

Laurence Guy is set to make his Shall Not Fade debut with the luscious The Sun Is Warm And Directly, out tomorrow on vinyl and digitally.

The Sun Is Warm And Directly is Guy’s first release of 2020, and a “love letter” to sampling. “There’s something cosmic about being able to express your own feelings through the feelings of others from different eras and points in time,” he explains. “For me, nothing beats the combination of samples and synthesisers and I feel encapsulates this more than any other

music I’ve made.”

Towards the end of last year, Guy debuted on Studio Barnhus, and he released an album on Church in 2017.

Tracklisting



A1. Untitled Needs

A2. The Sun Is Warm And Directly Above You

B1. This Isn’t My Best Light

The Sun Is Warm And Directly EP is out tomorrow, February 21. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Sun Is Warm And Directly” exclusively in full via the player below.