Hear a New Single From Kruder & Dorfmeister’s First Album in 22 Years '1995' will drop in Novemeber on G-Stone Recordings.

Kruder & Dorfmeister will return with a new album in November.

The album, titled 1995, will be the renowned Austrian duo’s first in 22 years, and it will land on their own G-Stone Recordings. It came about after Kruder & Dorfmeister uncovered a box of DAT tapes that were recorded just before The K&D Sessions and their much-loved DJ-Kicks compilation and mix. Much like that earlier material, the tracks on 1995 are laid-back, with smokey grooves soaked with the feel of the ’90s.

The new single, “Swallowed The Moon,” is the third to drop from the forthcoming album, following the previously released singles “Johnson” and “King Size.” It will be the final single released before the album drops on November 13.

Composed of Peter Kruder and Richard Dorfmeister, the Viennese duo started making music together in the early 1990s. Their roots draw influence from hip-hop, rare groove, dub, and new wave, and their sound finds company alongside Massive Attack, Tricky, and Thievery Corporation.

Tracklisting:

01. Johnson

02. Love Hope Change

03. Swallowed The Moon

04. Spring

05. Dope

06. King Size

07. Holmes

08. Don Gil Dub

09. Stop Sceaming (only available on physical copy)

10. Morning

11. White Widow

12. In Bed with K&D

13. Ambiente

14. One Break

15. Lovetalk

You can stream “Swallowed The Moon” in full below ahead of the album’s release, with preorder here.