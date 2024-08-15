Hear a New Track from Bonobo 'Expander' is available now.

Bonobo has shared a new track through Ninja Tune.

On “Expander,” the British artist deftly weaves organic vocals and instrumentation with peak-time dancefloor sensibilities. The track is a staple at his OUTLIER sets, an event series he curates and DJs.

The track follows 2022 singles “Defender,” “ATK,” and the New York disco-inspired EP with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

For more information on Bonobo, real name Simon Green, check out his Artist Tips feature here.

Tracklisting



01. Expander

Expander is available now with a stream below.

<a href="https://bonobomusic.bandcamp.com/album/expander">Expander by Bonobo</a>