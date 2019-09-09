Hear a Stripped-Back Dub Remix from Forest Drive West 'Remixes' EP is out now on Echocord.

Following the success of Babe Roots & Another Channel’s Takeover EP last year, Denmark label Echocord has revisited the package with reworks from Forest Drive West, Mike Schommer, Felix K, DB1, and Babe Roots themselves.

London’s DB1 leads the package with his take on “Work Hard,” a mostly beatless interpretation fuelled by oscillating white noise, winding dub chord,s and snippets of the original’s dub reggae vocals. Hidden Hawaii’s Felix K then ups the energy levels with a high-octane take on “Sufferation Time,” driven by upfront, shuffled, and distorted drums and unfaltering, tension building dub swells.

Forest Drive West then turns in a typically classy remix of “Jah Nuh Dead,” stripping things back to ethereal pads, off-kilter percussion, and sporadic echoes of the original composition. Former Deepchord member Mike Schommer’s take on “Bless Me” follows, before Babe Roots revisit “Sufferation Time,” delivering a more refined feel this time round with more impetus on drums and dark, hypnotic synths.

In support of the EP, out now, we’re streaming the Forest Drive West remix in full via the player below.

Tracklisting

01. Work Hard (DB1 Remix)

02. Sufferation Time (Felix K Reinterpretation)

03. Jah Nuh Dead (Forest Drive West Remix)

04. Bless Me (Mike Schommer Remix)

05. Sufferation Time (Babe Roots Remix)