Hear Lanark Artefax’s Last Live Set Recorded live at No Bounds Festival 2019.

Lanark Artefax, real name Calum MacRae, has shared a recorded set full of exclusives and unreleased edits.

MacRae, who recently released on Numbers, recorded the mix inside Kelham Island Industrial Museum for No Bounds Festival 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. It’s comprised entirely of new and fresh material, half unreleased and half edits of previously released music. This was his last performance of this live set, as he’ll now return to the studio to work on new material.

“Lanark Artefax’s performance at Kelham Island Museum represented the apex of our vision of an opening concert, following performances from Caterina Barbieri and Lee Gamble. It’s 20 years since Autechre played in this very hall and we felt that this sequence represented a fitting update to that early use of this historic industrial space in Sheffield’s Kelham Island. We all felt that Lanark Artefax’s show was utterly fantastic.“ — Liam O’Shea, No Bounds Festival

You can stream the mix HERE, and download it HERE.