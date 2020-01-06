Hildur Guðnadóttir Wins Golden Globe for Best Original Score for “Joker” It's the first time a woman has won the prize on her own.

Hildur Guðnadóttir has won the award for Best Original Score at this year’s Golden Globes for “Joker.”

In her victory, the Icelandic composer became the first woman to win the award solo in the history of the Golden Globes. She is also the first woman to win the award since 2000 when Lisa Gerrard shared the prize with Hans Zimmer for “Gladiator.” The last woman to be nominated was Karen O, who shared a nod with Carter Burwell in 2009 for “Where the Wild Things Are.”

Guðnadóttir won the prize over Randy Newman, Alexandre Desplat, Thomas Newman, and Daniel Pemberton. Joaquin Phoenix, the film’s lead, was awarded Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck.

Guðnadóttir also recently picked up an Emmy for scoring Chernobyl, a TV assignment for HBO. Away from motion picture, she has released several albums on Touch and has worked with the likes of Pan Sonic, The Knife, and the late Jóhann Jóhannsson.