Hivern Discs Unveils 29-Track Label Compilation 'Fragments' will be released as a limited edition box set on January 23, and as six individual 12"s throughout early 2020.

Hivern Discs will release a 29-track label compilation featuring tracks from John Talabot, Pional, Marc Piñol, Inga Mauer, Samo DJ, Beesmunt Soundsystem, Epsilove, Fantastic Man, Sapphire Slow, and many more.

While compilations tend to look backwards, Fragments is far from being a retrospective. Since its launch in 2008, Hivern Discs has favoured a documentary approach, aiming to capture the most vital and exciting sounds within its orbit at each particular moment. In keeping with the ethos of the label, this extensive compilation “offers a panoramic glimpse of Hivern’s present and gives indications as to its near future,” the label explains.

The artists featured comprise both fresh and familiar faces. Some of them have been a foundational presence since the label’s beginning, like John Talabot, Pional, and Marc Piñol, while others are recent acquaintances, such as Epsilove, Fantastic Man, Inga Mauer, and Samo DJ.

Artwork is by Manchester-based creative studio DR.ME.

Fragments will be released as a limited edition box set on January 23, and as six individual 12″s through early 2020.

Tracklisting

Fragments 1



A1. Arthur Evans “IV”

A2. Benedikt Frey “Cali Stroll”

A3. Walden? “Guerreros del Lago”

B1. John Talabot “Hivernoid”

B2. Epsilove “Parallel universe night” (Melted mix)

Fragments 2



A1. Fantastic Man “Lather of Heaven”

A2. Layered Moods “Z”

B1. Absis “Sara”

B2. Steve Pepe “Tribalone”

Fragments 3



A1. Cleveland “Via Sole”

A2. Lost Scripts “Deep”

B1. Lawrence Le Doux “Regina”

B2. Sapphire Slows “New You For Others, Same You For Yourself”

B3. Simon Haydo “Bending Frameworks”

Fragments 4



A1. C.P.I. “Miasma”

A2. Beesmunt Soundsystem “Hypno”

B1. Parple “El Día Oscuro”

B2. Inga Mauer “It?s Gone”

Fragments 5



A1. Cooper Saver “Tell”

A2. Pional “Purple”

B1. Marc Piñol “Vol de Nit”

B2. Velmondo “Transubstantiation”

Fragments 6



A1. Samo DJ “Waterfall”

A2. oma totem “Amb Minus”

A3. Shame On Us “Fingers Crossed”

B1. Nadia D’Alò “Ten-High Straight”

B2. Mioclono “Center Of Things”

B3. Odopt “Bretonn”