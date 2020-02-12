Hodge Signs to Houndstooth for Debut Album
'Shadows In Blue' LP is out February 17.
Hodge has announced his debut LP, Shadows In Blue, out April 17 via Houndstooth.
Shadows In Blue follows releases on labels such as Livity Sound, Berceuse Heroique, and Peach Discs, and is inspired by the Bristol producer’s newfound love of plants and gardening, reading science fiction, old prog-rock album covers, and going to raves. Hodge, real name Jake Martin, arrives on Houndstooth having contributed to the British label’s 2018 compilation, In Death’s Dream Kingdom.
We’re told that the album is “as rich and textured as anything that has gone before it,” produced over a two-year period of personal change.
Tracklisting
01. Canopy Shy
02. The World Is New Again
03. Sense Inversion
04. Shadows In Blue
05. Lanacut
06. Sol
07. Lanes
08. Cutie
09. Ghost of Akina (Rainbow Edition)
10. One Last Dance
Shadows In Blue LP is out February 17, and a dark green limited edition of the vinyl is available on Bandcamp, where you can also hear “Ghost of Akina” (Rainbow Edition). Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.