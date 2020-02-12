Hodge Signs to Houndstooth for Debut Album 'Shadows In Blue' LP is out February 17.

Photo | Khris Cowley, Here & Now

Hodge has announced his debut LP, Shadows In Blue, out April 17 via Houndstooth.

Shadows In Blue follows releases on labels such as Livity Sound, Berceuse Heroique, and Peach Discs, and is inspired by the Bristol producer’s newfound love of plants and gardening, reading science fiction, old prog-rock album covers, and going to raves. Hodge, real name Jake Martin, arrives on Houndstooth having contributed to the British label’s 2018 compilation, In Death’s Dream Kingdom.

We’re told that the album is “as rich and textured as anything that has gone before it,” produced over a two-year period of personal change.

Tracklisting



01. Canopy Shy

02. The World Is New Again

03. Sense Inversion

04. Shadows In Blue

05. Lanacut

06. Sol

07. Lanes

08. Cutie

09. Ghost of Akina (Rainbow Edition)

10. One Last Dance

Shadows In Blue LP is out February 17, and a dark green limited edition of the vinyl is available on Bandcamp, where you can also hear “Ghost of Akina” (Rainbow Edition). Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.