Hospital Productions to Release Split EP From Kelly Moran and Prurient Stream the first two singles from 'Chain Reaction At Dusk,' which is set to arrive on December 4.

On December 4, Hospital Productions will release a split EP from Kelly Moran and Prurient, real name Dominick Fernow.

The five-track EP, titled Chain Reaction At Dusk, pulls from archival recordings originally initiated for the Merzbow, Kelly Moran, and Prurient United States tour.

Moran’s three tracks on the A-side were recorded at her home in the fall of 2018 and showcase her haunting prepared piano style of psychedelia; whereas Prurient’s two cuts on the flip were composed at the former Berlin studio of Guy Brewer (a.k.a. Shifted) with a collection of analog synthesizers and sequencers, before utilizing “crude telephone dictation manipulation” to complete the tracks with Kris Lapke in New York.

Moran and Prurient originally met in 2018 while supporting Oneohtrix Point Never’s “Myriad” show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York—Moran played keys in the performing quartet—and the two bonded over their working methods of prepared piano, drone, and noise synthesis.

This is the meeting of “psychedelia and anxiety disorder,” we’re told, filled with “classical doom electronics.”

Tracklisting

01. Kelly Moran “Red Storm”

02. Kelly Moran “Helix III”

03. Kelly Moran “Hymn”

04. Prurient “Tokyo Exorcist”

05. Prurient “Help If I May Ask”

Ahead of the EP’s release on December 4, you can stream one cut from each of the artists via the Bandcamp player below. You can pre-order Chain Reaction At Dusk via the Hospital Productions Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://hospitalproductions.bandcamp.com/album/chain-reaction-at-dusk">Chain Reaction At Dusk by Kelly Moran/Prurient</a>