How to Get xDai for XLR8R’s NFT Marketplace, XNFT A step-by-step guide to setting up xDai, the blockchain powering XLR8R's NFT marketplace.

We’ve put together setup instructions for xDai, the blockchain XLR8R‘s NFT marketplace, XNFT, will be running on.

We made the choice to use xDai, a fast side-chain solution, because of its extremely low fees and a much lighter carbon footprint. There are a few more steps involved in setting up the xDai network but we think it’s worth it for its many advantages.

You can find detailed steps below and if anyone needs any support, join our new Discord community and post in the #nft-support channel.

The beta version of XNFT will be dropping in the next few days.

How to Setup and Get xDai:

If you don’t already have a MetaMask wallet, head here and download the browser extension. This will be what you use to interact with NFTs and Web3 apps and to transact with and store cryptocurrency and collectibles. There is also a smartphone app that you can connect with.

First you need to get DAI. Here are two of the easiest ways to do so:

Option a: If you have an account with an exchange—Coinbase, Kraken, Binance, etc.—buy DAI with a debit card or using funds in your account and send it to your wallet address. This is the cheapest way. If you’ve done this move on to step 2.

Option b: If you don’t have access to an exchange, you will need to start with buying Ethereum (ETH) within Metamask—you can use Apple Pay to buy ETH within the Metamask app on iPhone or buy with a debit card on mobile or desktop using Wyre—or transfer Ethereum from an exchange to your wallet.

Once you have ETH, go to https://app.uniswap.org, connect your wallet, search for and select DAI from the “Select a token” dropdown, and enter the amount you want to transfer—please note: you will need to pay an Ethereum gas fee for the transfer. On mobile devices: open the menu in the top left of your Metamask wallet, go to the browser, and follow the steps beginning with https://app.uniswap.org/

Once you have DAI, go to https://bridge.xdaichain.com/, connect your wallet, select xDai from the transfer dropdown, enter the amount of DAI you want to transfer to xDai, and hit transfer—note: again, you will need a small amount of Ethereum in your wallet for this transfer.

Open MetaMask, and select “Custom RPC” from the Network Dropdown.

In the “Custom RPC” Settings, add in the below xDai network details and click Save:

Network Name: xDai

New RPC URL: https://rpc.xdaichain.com/

Chain ID: 0x64

Symbol: xDai

Block Explorer URL: https://blockscout.com/xdai/mainnet

4. You’ll now be connected to the xDai network with your balance reflected.