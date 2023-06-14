Hudson Mohawke Releases New Song for the Official Wimbledon 2023 Trailer Watch the trailer now!

Hudson Mohawke has soundtracked the trailer for this year’s Wimbledon tennis championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

The track, featuring the vocals of GiGi Grombacher, is a typically galvanising Hudson Mohawke production that captures the energy of Wimbledon and the epic, career-defining moments that have taken place and will continue to take place at the championships. He used terms such as “fearless,” “strong,” “stand my ground,” and “holding on” in the vocals to echo the nature of competitive sport and “how hungry this next generation of stars is for success,” he says.

“I’ve been watching Wimbledon on TV since I was a young boy, so to be a part of this year’s trailer feels surreal,” Mohawke, real name Ross Matthew Birchard, continues. “We’re seeing a new wave of legends define history in the tennis world, and I wanted to make a soundtrack that reflected this juncture and the tantalising mood that comes with it.”

In a first from Wimbledon, the trailer uses a mixture of archive footage and photography to revisit epic Championships moments from the likes of Serena and Venus Williams, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, juxtaposing them against rising stars Coco Gauff, Alfie Hewett, and Carlos Alcaraz.

The release follows Hudson Mohawke and Nikki Nair’s collaborative EP, Set The Roof.