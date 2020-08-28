Hudson Mohawke Shares Another New Mixtape-Style Compilation 'Poom Gems' is available now on Warp.

Photo | Jesse Lirola

Hudson Mohawke has released Poom Gems, a new mixtape-style compilation.

With the release of Poom Gems, Mohawke, real name Ross Birchard, continues a hot streak of releases dating back to his Heart of the Night EP, made of sought-after vocal edits. Most recently, he shared B.B.H.E., a similar mixtape-style compilation.

With quarantine compelling everyone to rethink their lives and choices, Mohawke has been questioning why he’s been hoarding this stuff. “I feel like it was weighing me down to not actually have this stuff be available officially anywhere,” he says.

The record is one of multitudes: opener “All I Need,” a hyperactive sugar rush burst, overlaps with the signature Mohawke sounds of “Solstice Izo.” As with B.B.H.E., there are surprises: closing track “things you do” sounds like a lost happy-hardcore track, while “Sweet Silverskin” is imbued with a sense of glitchy experimentation.

Tracklisting



01. All I Need

02. Solstice Izo

03. Solesaft

04. Need U Here

05. Hands of Time

06. Schmurgen

07. Sweet Silverskin

08. Vitalize

09. Behind A Frozen Waterfall

10. Hoiarp

11. Foam Finger

12. Sequon

13. Things You Do

Poom Gems is available now on Warp. You can buy it here, with a full stream below.

<a href="http://hudsonmohawke.bandcamp.com/album/poom-gems">Poom Gems by Hudson Mohawke</a>