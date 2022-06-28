Hudson Mohawke’s Third Album is a Soundtrack to Cultural Meltdown
'Cry Sugar' LP is scheduled for August 12 release.
Hudson Mohawke, real name Ross Birchard, will release Cry Sugar, a new album on Warp Records.
Cry Sugar is Mohwake’s third album for Warp and it serves as his first work informed by apocalyptic film scores and soundtracks by everyone from the late Vangelis to John Williams.
Cry Sugar also serves as Mohawke’s own demented original score for the twilight of our cultural meltdown. This is captured in the artwork, by Willehad Eilers, which depicts Ghostbusters’ Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man with a bottle of Jack Daniel’s.
Sonically, the album touches on various styles of club music across 19 tracks, while deepening the Glaswegian producer’s practice of “producing motivational music for club goers.” It arrives alongside new single “Bicstan” plus an accompanying kingcon2k11-directed Megamix visualizer. Also, on “Cry Sugar (Megamix),” Hudson takes various parts from the full album to offer a window into the project’s full sonic palette ahead of release.
Mohawke began making MDMA-drenched, strobe light rap anthems from his bedroom in Glasgow, before dropping his legendary 2005 mixtape, Hudson’s Heeters. He released his debut album, Butter, in 2009, with its glossy, hyper-real pop production. Lantern, his second album for the seminal UK label Warp, arrived in 2015.
Tracklisting
01. Ingle Nook
02. Intentions
03. Expo
04. Behold
05. Bicstan
06. Stump
07. Dance Forever
08. Bow
09. Is It Supposed
10. Lonely Days
11. Redeem
12. Rain Shadow
13. KPIPE
14. 3 Sheets To The Wind
15. Some Buzz
16. Tincture
17. Nork 69
18. Come A Little Closer
19. Ingle Nook Slumber
Cry Sugar LP is scheduled for August 12 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Bicstan” and “Cry Sugar (Megamix)” below and pre-order here.