Hudson Mohawke’s Third Album is a Soundtrack to Cultural Meltdown 'Cry Sugar' LP is scheduled for August 12 release.

Photo: Jonnie Chambers

Hudson Mohawke, real name Ross Birchard, will release Cry Sugar, a new album on Warp Records.

Cry Sugar is Mohwake’s third album for Warp and it serves as his first work informed by apocalyptic film scores and soundtracks by everyone from the late Vangelis to John Williams.

Cry Sugar also serves as Mohawke’s own demented original score for the twilight of our cultural meltdown. This is captured in the artwork, by Willehad Eilers, which depicts Ghostbusters’ Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man with a bottle of Jack Daniel’s.

Sonically, the album touches on various styles of club music across 19 tracks, while deepening the Glaswegian producer’s practice of “producing motivational music for club goers.” It arrives alongside new single “Bicstan” plus an accompanying kingcon2k11-directed Megamix visualizer. Also, on “Cry Sugar (Megamix),” Hudson takes various parts from the full album to offer a window into the project’s full sonic palette ahead of release.

Mohawke began making MDMA-drenched, strobe light rap anthems from his bedroom in Glasgow, before dropping his legendary 2005 mixtape, Hudson’s Heeters. He released his debut album, Butter, in 2009, with its glossy, hyper-real pop production. Lantern, his second album for the seminal UK label Warp, arrived in 2015.

Tracklisting



01. Ingle Nook

02. Intentions

03. Expo

04. Behold

05. Bicstan

06. Stump

07. Dance Forever

08. Bow

09. Is It Supposed

10. Lonely Days

11. Redeem

12. Rain Shadow

13. KPIPE

14. 3 Sheets To The Wind

15. Some Buzz

16. Tincture

17. Nork 69

18. Come A Little Closer

19. Ingle Nook Slumber

Cry Sugar LP is scheduled for August 12 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Bicstan” and “Cry Sugar (Megamix)” below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://hudsonmohawke.bandcamp.com/album/cry-sugar">Cry Sugar by Hudson Mohawke</a>