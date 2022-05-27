Huerco S, Warpaint, Aurora Halal, and Kush Jones to Play HOCO Fest HOCO will take place in Downtown Tucson, Arizona from September 1 to 4.

HOCO Fest has finalized its 2022 phase-one lineup plans.

The experimentally inclined festival will run in partnership with Hotel Congress, taking place once again in Downtown Tucson, Arizona, and this year running from September 1 to 4. Like previous years—due to Covid, HOCO hasn’t run since 2019—the festival will feature musical performances, daytime pool parties, art installations, demonstrations, and food and drink offerings, with this year also featuring a Sonoran Desert Sustainability Summit.

Music acts announced on the phase-one lineup include a range of acclaimed international artist and US-based fan-favorites, including West Mineral Ltd label head Huerco S, Los Angeles band Warpaint, Aurora Halal, Kush Jones, Mdou Moctar, Armand Hammer, Fucked Up, Kid Congo Powers, and many others.

In 2019, XLR8R partnered with HOCO Fest, hosting a set of after-parties, plus a special XLR8R+ edition featuring music from festival artists Minimal Violence, LSDXOXO, and Ojalá Systems, plus art and design by Lauren N. Bailey & Collin Fletcher.

You can find the full lineup below, with tickets and more information here.