Hyperdub to Release Compilation of Burial Tracks
'Tunes 2011 To 2019' is out on December 6.
Hyperdub will release a compilation of Burial tracks released between 2011 and 2019, titled Tunes 2011 To 2019.
The compilation album will be available digitally and as a double-CD from December 6 as part of the label’s 15th anniversary year.
The collection, sequenced by Burial, spans 17 tracks reflecting his “post-Untrue development,” ranging from long, twisting, collage works, which travel through unexpected zones, to his more pointed, poppier side, and back to the haunted, open horizons of beat-less pieces.
Tracklisting
CD1
01. State Forest
02. Beachfires
03. Subtemple
04. Young Death
05. Nightmarket
06. Hiders
07. Come Down To Us
08. Claustro
09. Rival Dealer
CD2
01. Kindred
02. Loner
03. Ashtray Wasp
04. Rough Sleeper
05. Truant
06. Street Halo
07. Stolen Dog
08. NYC
Tunes 2011 To 2019 is out on December 6. Meanwhile, you can stream “Come Down To Us” in full below.