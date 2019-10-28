Hyperdub to Release Compilation of Burial Tracks 'Tunes 2011 To 2019' is out on December 6.

Hyperdub will release a compilation of Burial tracks released between 2011 and 2019, titled Tunes 2011 To 2019.

The compilation album will be available digitally and as a double-CD from December 6 as part of the label’s 15th anniversary year.

The collection, sequenced by Burial, spans 17 tracks reflecting his “post-Untrue development,” ranging from long, twisting, collage works, which travel through unexpected zones, to his more pointed, poppier side, and back to the haunted, open horizons of beat-less pieces.

Tracklisting

CD1

01. State Forest

02. Beachfires

03. Subtemple

04. Young Death

05. Nightmarket

06. Hiders

07. Come Down To Us

08. Claustro

09. Rival Dealer

CD2

01. Kindred

02. Loner

03. Ashtray Wasp

04. Rough Sleeper

05. Truant

06. Street Halo

07. Stolen Dog

08. NYC

Tunes 2011 To 2019 is out on December 6. Meanwhile, you can stream “Come Down To Us” in full below.