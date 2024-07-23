Hyperdub to Release Jungle Album from Tim Reaper and Kloke 'In Full Effect' LP is scheduled for September 20 release.

Kode9’s Hyperdub will release a new album from Tim Reaper and Kloke.

In Full Effect is the British label’s first ever jungle album, though it’s the fourth release that the UK and Australian artists have released together—following the “Foundation” single on Reaper’s own Future Retro London label. In 2021, they released the Tunnelvision EP on Tunnel Vision Records.

On this occasion, they’ve delivered eight “energetic” tracks that bridge the prehistory of jungle with the sounds of its new wave.

Earlier this month, Hyperdub released “slob air,” a new single from Mica Levi.

Tracklisting

01. Continuities

02. Blood Pressure

03. Juice

04. Alienation

05. Roots & Reality

06. Impasse

07. Havoc

08. Wildstyle

In Full Effect LP is scheduled for September 20 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Alienation” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://timreaper.bandcamp.com/album/in-full-effect">In Full Effect by Tim Reaper, Kloke</a>