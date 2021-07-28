Hyperdub to Release New EP from Scratchclart (f.k.a Scratcha DVA) 'Afrotek' EP is scheduled for September 13 release.

Leon Smart, better known as Scratchclart, is back on Hyperdub with a new EP.

Afrotek sees the London grime and bass artist, formerly known as Scratcha DVA, exploring his UK gqom style. Across four tracks, plus an extended version, he fuses the sounds of South Africa with his favorite UK club sounds. Collaborators include South African producer Mxshi Mo, plus Baltimore’s 3LON, who has previously worked with Moor Mother and Kingdom. Northern UK MC Mez and producers Scotti Dee and DJ Polo also feature.

Alongside the announcement, Hyperdub has shared the title-track featuring Mxshi Mo from Pietermaritzburg near Durban, South Africa. It’s a dark creeper with seesawing gqom and catchy melodies that’ll have you tripping over your feet.

In 2016, Smart put out the NOTU_URONLINEU album on Hyperdub.

Tracklisting



01. Flex feat. 3LON

02. Bless the Earth feat. Mez

03. Sleeper

04. Afrotek feat. Mxshi Mo

05. Flex feat. 3LON (Extended Mix)

Afrotek EP is scheduled for September 13 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Afrotek” feat. Mxshi Mo in full via the player below, and pre-order here.

<a href="https://scratchadva.bandcamp.com/album/afrotek-ep">Afrotek EP by Scratcha DVA</a>