Hyperdub Welcomes UK Artist AYA (f.k.a LOFT) for Debut Album 'im hole' is scheduled for October 22 release.

Photo: Dorothy Dee

Aya Sinclair, better known as AYA, will put out her debut album on Hyperdub in October.

im hole follows recent appearances on the likes of Local Action (with Air Max ’97 as A2A), Houndstooth, and Allergy Season, and we’re told that it “throws open the curtains” to the British experimental artist. Expect “me. More,” Sinclair says.

Now, contorting language, dialect, gender, and sexuality between intermittently controlled bursts of noise and “aural goop,” she has sculpted a set of 11 “autobiographical vignettes” that “challenge established norms, question supposed truths, and affirm a spectrum of interlocking experiences,” we’re told.

The release also lands physically as a hardback book of lyrics, poems, and photographs, designed in collaboration with Oliver Van Der Lugt (a.k.a Air Max ’97). It’s the first time Hyperdub has released an album in this format.

Sinclair started out playing drums when she was about six years old, and then guitar and piano a couple years later. Through her former LOFT pseudonym, with releases on Tri Angle and Astral Plane, she has become known for forward-thinking club inversions founded on breaks and bass. She’s DJed at Manchester’s boygirl parties and performed live at Poland’s Unsound.

Tracklisting



01. somewhere between the 8th and 9th floor

02. what if i should fall asleep and slipp under

03. once wen’t west

04. dis yacky

05. OoBros Prosthesis

06. the only solution i have found is to simply jump higher

07. still i taste the air

08. Emley lights us moor (feat. Iceboy Violet)

09. tailwind

10. If [redacted] Thinks He’s Having This As A Remix He Can Frankly Do One

11. backsliding

im hole is scheduled for October 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Emley lights us moor” featuring Iceboy Violet in full below and pre-order here.