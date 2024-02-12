I. JORDAN’s Debut Album is an Expression of Trans Joy
'I AM JORDAN' LP is scheduled for May 10 release.
I. JORDAN‘s debut album is incoming on Ninja Tune.
On I AM JORDAN, the UK electronic producer gleefully celebrates “collective ecstasy as a mode of self-discovery,” we’re told.
“This album is about joy,” Jordan says.”“It’s about my joy as a trans person, and trans joy generally, working with trans people, making all this fun music together.”
With this goal, the record “captures the bliss and dynamism of a wild I. JORDAN set.”
Using their decade of experience as a DJ-producer, there are giddy tributes to northern dance sounds like donk and hardstyle, and euphoric trance and house.
Released today, the record’s lead single,” Real Hot n Naughty,” features a vocal contribution from Sex Education actor and performer Felix Mufti.
“A large part of the reason why Felix and I instantly bonded is because of our queer working-class backgrounds, and our pride around that as well,” Jordan says. “Our aim with this track is to make a real queer northern dance anthem.”
Tracklisting
01. When Lights Flash
02. Casino High
03. Real Hot n Naughty feat. Felix Mufti
04. The Countdown feat. TAAHLIAH
05. Butterlick feat. Sister Zo
06. Reification and Pathetic Fallacy
07. People Want Nice Things
08. Round n Round
09. The Woodpecker
10. 7 Degrees of Despondent
11. Close To You
12. Rapt Finis
I AM JORDAN LP is scheduled for May 10 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Real Hot n Naughty” feat. Felix Mufti in full below and pre-order here.