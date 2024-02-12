I. JORDAN’s Debut Album is an Expression of Trans Joy 'I AM JORDAN' LP is scheduled for May 10 release.

I. JORDAN‘s debut album is incoming on Ninja Tune.

On I AM JORDAN, the UK electronic producer gleefully celebrates “collective ecstasy as a mode of self-discovery,” we’re told.

“This album is about joy,” Jordan says.”“It’s about my joy as a trans person, and trans joy generally, working with trans people, making all this fun music together.”

With this goal, the record “captures the bliss and dynamism of a wild I. JORDAN set.”

Using their decade of experience as a DJ-producer, there are giddy tributes to northern dance sounds like donk and hardstyle, and euphoric trance and house.

Released today, the record’s lead single,” Real Hot n Naughty,” features a vocal contribution from Sex Education actor and performer Felix Mufti.

“A large part of the reason why Felix and I instantly bonded is because of our queer working-class backgrounds, and our pride around that as well,” Jordan says. “Our aim with this track is to make a real queer northern dance anthem.”

Tracklisting

01. When Lights Flash

02. Casino High

03. Real Hot n Naughty feat. Felix Mufti

04. The Countdown feat. TAAHLIAH

05. Butterlick feat. Sister Zo

06. Reification and Pathetic Fallacy

07. People Want Nice Things

08. Round n Round

09. The Woodpecker

10. 7 Degrees of Despondent

11. Close To You

12. Rapt Finis

I AM JORDAN LP is scheduled for May 10 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Real Hot n Naughty” feat. Felix Mufti in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://i-jordan.bandcamp.com/album/i-am-jordan">I AM JORDAN by I. JORDAN</a>