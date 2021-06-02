Icelandic Rock Band Skrattar Next on Bjarki’s bbbbbb 'Hellraiser IV' drops on June 30.

Bjarki’s bbbbbb will release an album from Icelandic rock band Skrattar, marking the Icelandic label’s first non-electronic project.

Skrattar, a five-piece outfit of “cigarette rock with an electronic vibe,” has a loyal fanbase in Iceland, and they’re now looking further afield with Hellraiser IV, their latest album. It contains 13 tracks written over three years, with the oldest songs composed the year the band was actually founded, 2016. In 2019, when a good foundation for an album had been laid as the band honed its sound, they locked themselves in the studio to complete it.

With the release of Hellraiser IV, bbbbbb broadens its catalogue beyond dance and electronic music. While the label’s primary focus will remain electro and techno madness, several other genres will also feature; the connecting factor is that the music is Icelandic, experimental, and fresh. “Good music should be heard, and this is my take on delivering probably the best music coming from Iceland at the moment,” Bjarki tells XLR8R. “It’s an honest, wild love story of true friendship and creativity coming together in one album.”

A remix album will be released digitally alongside Hellraiser IV, featuring work from label regular Kuldaboli, DJ FlugveÌl og Geimskip, russian.girls, and Anton Newcombe, the founder of The Brian Jonestown Massacre.

Tracklisting



A1. Kronikropi

A2. Trouble

A3. Never Gonna Slow Down

B1. Born A Sucker

B2. JaÌ JaÌ JaÌ JaÌ JaÌ

B3. OÌgisslegt

C1. GemmeÌrseÌns

C2. Ooh Baby

C3. NyÌtt Heimsmet IÌ Kviðakasti Karla

D1. EÌg Vil Fara Niður

D2. Drullusama

D3. High On Hell

Hellraiser IV drops via bbbbbb records on June 30. We’ll add pre-order links and public streams once they become available.