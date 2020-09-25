IG Culture’s CoOp Presents Announces Label Compilation with Reginald Omas Mamode IV Single '400 Years' is available now, with the full album set to drop in November.

CoOp Presents will release a various artist compilation called Plug One.

CoOp Presents is a record label founded by IG Culture and Alex Phountzi, focusing on the wealth of talent that exists within the London bruk movement. It launched in 2017.

Plug One features a plethora of global talent from in and around the world of broken beat, some already established and others upcoming. It’s an acknowledgment of a continually evolving sound from the label, and its tracks range from the cosmic psych-jazz of LCSM to the classic UK garage tweaks of Groove Chronicles. We’ll add more details on the compilation as it becomes available.

To announce the release, the label has shared “400 Years” by Reginald Omas Mamode IV.

Influenced by his father, a Mauritian percussionist, and by the hip-hop scene in Bristol and Bath where he grew up, Reginald relocated to Peckham in the early ’00s. He has been releasing music for almost a decade, with singles, albums, and EPs on labels Five Easy Pieces and 22a. In May 2019, he released Where We Going?, his latest album.

The digital single of “400 Years” includes two remixes courtesy of Gonzi and label boss IG Culture.

For more information on IG Culture, check out his thrilling XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. 400 Years

02. 400 Years (IG Culture Remix)

03. 400 Years (Gonz Remix)

04. 400 Years (Instrumental)

05. 400 Years (IG Culture Instrumental)

400 Years is available now, with the full album set to drop in November. A full stream of the single can be found below.

<a href="https://reginaldomasmamodeiv.bandcamp.com/album/400-years">400 Years by Reginald Omas Mamode IV</a>