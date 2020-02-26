Ilian Tape Announces Andrea’s Debut Album, ‘Ritorno’
'Ritorno' LP is out on April 9 on vinyl and digitally.
Andrea will release his debut album, Ritorno, via Ilian Tape in April.
The 12-track album follows several EPs from Andrea dating back to 2012 when he debuted on Ilian Tape with Zero. In 2018, he released Remade and Forse but he has been quiet since, outside of DJing. His sound is very much shaped by the break-driven house and techno of the Munich label.
There’s nothing disclosed about the album itself other than that it comprises “cosmic waves that will channel your spirit animal.” It follows albums from the Zenker Brothers, Skee Mask, and Stenny on Ilian Tape.
Tracklisting
01. Attimo
02. SKLYN
03. LS September
04. TrackQY
05. Rein
06. fLG_Amb
07. Drumzzy
08. Backdrops
09. Liquid
10. Isabelle’s String
11. Twin Forests
12. Lana
Ritorno LP is out on April 9 on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can hear clips below and pre-order here.