Ilian Tape Announces Andrea’s Debut Album, ‘Ritorno’ 'Ritorno' LP is out on April 9 on vinyl and digitally.

Andrea will release his debut album, Ritorno, via Ilian Tape in April.

The 12-track album follows several EPs from Andrea dating back to 2012 when he debuted on Ilian Tape with Zero. In 2018, he released Remade and Forse but he has been quiet since, outside of DJing. His sound is very much shaped by the break-driven house and techno of the Munich label.

There’s nothing disclosed about the album itself other than that it comprises “cosmic waves that will channel your spirit animal.” It follows albums from the Zenker Brothers, Skee Mask, and Stenny on Ilian Tape.

Tracklisting



01. Attimo

02. SKLYN

03. LS September

04. TrackQY

05. Rein

06. fLG_Amb

07. Drumzzy

08. Backdrops

09. Liquid

10. Isabelle’s String

11. Twin Forests

12. Lana

Ritorno LP is out on April 9 on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can hear clips below and pre-order here.