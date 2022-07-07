IMOGEN to Drop Debut Solo EP on Voitax 'What?' is scheduled for July 25 release.

Imogen Richmond, better known as IMOGEN, will release her debut solo EP on Voitax.

What? spans breaks, electro, IDM, and hardcore across five new and original tracks. Richmond wrote them all during a five-day isolation period following a lengthy bout of writer’s block.

We’re told that there is a “roughness and edginess” to the entire EP that reveals a “strong connection” to her 808 and modular system, which has helped her to create unique textures and granular soundscapes. With these machines, she manages to fuse the punky style of ’90s rave culture with futuristic sound processing.

What? comes after Richmond’s recent collaboration with TripSixVivo and Paàl on Neosynthesis, released via Club Qu. In March, she joined forces with Ben Pest for Tunnel Vision, an EP on her own label, Wigs.

Last year, Richmond contributed to XLR8R+32, which also featured tracks from Sweely and Galaxy Lane.

Tracklisting

01. Up to No Good

02. Running

03. Beneath

04. Look What You Made Me Do

05. Granular Tears

What? is scheduled for July 25 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order here.