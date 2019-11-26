Infinite Machine Welcomes SWAN MEAT for New EP 'FLESHWORLD' EP is out February 21, 2020.

Photo | Frederike Wetzels

Infinite Machine‘s 75th release comes from SWAN MEAT.

FLESHWORLD is SWAN MEAT’s third solo EP, and the “culmination of years of work at perfecting a sound that draws from a wellspring of disparate sources and genres.”

Sonically, we’re told that breakbeats, harpsichord arpeggios, and distorted, 8-bit kickdrums move in disjunctive harmony with string arrangements even more soaring than those on SWAN MEAT’s latest release, TAME, out on Bala Club last year.

“MECHANICAL BULLGIRL” pays tribute to old Western soundtracks while sounding as though it could be played through the loudspeakers on an abandoned theme park. “SUCKLING” pairs a funk bass with a string arrangement that pays tongue-in-cheek homage to Hans Zimmer; “DENTISTS TOYS…” and “LITERALLY SEETHING” are shameless tributes to animé and old Sega OSTs; “EUGENIA MARIONETTE,” meanwhile, is the EP’s “centrepiece”: a punk whorl of Y2K-core drum & bass riffs and heartbreaking vocaloid samples.

Swan Meat is a producer, DJ, and engineer from Washington, D.C. currently living in Cologne, Germany. She debuted with Bounty, released on Paris’ experimental PERMALNK label at the beginning of 2017.

Artwork comes from Francesca Landi.

Tracklisting

01. SUCKLING

02. LITERALLY SEETHING

03. EUGENIA MARIONETTE

04. MECHANICAL BULLGIRL

05. DENTIST’S TOYS COME ALIVE AT NIGHT

FLESHWORLD EP is out February 21, 2020, with “SUCKLING” streaming below.