Innovative Leisure Welcomes New Zealand’s Arjuna Oakes and Serebii

Innovative Leisure will release a collaborative EP from Arjuna Oakes and Serebii.

Arjuna and Serebii are to musicians based in Wellington, New Zealand. They met in the summer of 2017 and become friends, and since they they’ve been working on music together. After years of collaborating indirectly on each other’s solo projects, the two decided to knuckle down and complete a project together, marrying Oakes’ skills as a songwriter, keys player, and vocalist, and Serebii’s skills as a beat-maker. The resulting EP explores feelings of heartbreak, self-discovery, and acceptance.

Alongside the announcement, the pair have shared “Even When You’re Gone,” on which you can feel the heartache and sense of loss, communication through Oakes’ vocals.

Tracklisting



01. Holding Cell feat. Mo Etc.

02. Reset

03. Satellites

04. Tangello

05. Even When You’re Gone

06. First Nights

First Nights EP is scheduled for August 27 release. Meanwhile, you can stream "Even When You're Gone" in full below.