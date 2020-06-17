Invisbl Skratch Piklz’ Mix Master Mike Teams Up with Multi-Instrumentalist Steve Jordan on New Album 'Beat Odyssey 2020' LP is available on August 28.

Invisbl Skratch Piklz‘ Mix Master Mike and Grammy/Emmy award winning multi-instrumentalist Steve Jordan will release a collaborative album, Beat Odyssey 2020.

Releasing August 28 on Jordan’s Jay-Vee Records, the album was put together as an exploratory duo-based improvisation. Recordings were completed as live takes with Jordan on the drums and Mix Master Mike on the turntables. No sequences or loops were utilized across the entire LP.

Accompanying the announcement is the release of the album’s first single, “The Gospel,” and its official music video. Created by Anaka Marie, the visual was created as a dedication to the history of peaceful protests, with vintage film clips immersed around footage from this year’s protests. A portion of the proceeds from “The Gospel” will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Vogel Alcove.

The current protests align with the lineage and culture Jordan’s family raised him in. His father took part in the march on Washington in 1963, hearing Dr. King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

“In 1968, when Dr. King was taken from the world and hope was in doubt, we kept marching,” reflects Jordan. “In 2020, we’re marching louder, longer, and more collectively than ever before. We’re keeping the dreams and hopes alive for a just and peaceful society. We are all created equal.”

Tracklisting

01. Valet Intro

02. Venom GT

03. Balco

04. Handles

05. Abstraction

06. Vortex

07. Morphine Flow

08. Teleport

09. Meltdown

10. Hybrid Bloodline

11. Shogun

12. The Real Teamaster

13. Roscoes

14. The Gospel

Beat Odyssey 2020 will release across streaming platforms and has also been pressed on vinyl. Pre-order options are available here.