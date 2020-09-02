Ion Ludwig Reveals Expansive New Album on Switzerland’s Adam’s Bite 'Truth Only Exists in Paradise' LP arrives on September 25.

Photo | Michael Rhebergen

Ion Ludwig will release Truth Only Exists In Paradise on Adam’s Bite.

Truth Only Exists In Paradise is Ludwig’s sixth album in total and first appearance on the Swiss label. It follows recent outings on Metereze, Perlon, and Trelik, where he released the Rolling Drama album last year.

The album comprises 11 of Ludwig’s signature grooves but finds him in expansive form, shining a light on all sides of his creative perspective. Between reduced, dusty techno tracks and languorous melodic arrangements, the album references jazz, trip-hop, and New York’s house legacy.

Adam’s Bite, based in Basel, Switzerland, launched in May with an EP from Swiss veteran Martinesque.

Almost all of Ludwig’s release have been exclusively vinyl, so this is a rare chance to own his work digitally.

For more information on Ludwig, read William Ralston’s extensive profile of him here.

Tracklisting



01. Il Pleure Rythmique

02. Erodyca Melouse

03. Green Times

04. Faster Five Physics

05. IP Swing

06. S3K vs S1MK II

07. Think Music

08. Going O

09. Soul Vaseline

10. D-room

11. Kronkolonie

Truth Only Exists in Paradise LP arrives on September 25 on vinyl, with digital coming on October 9. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here, where you can also here clips.