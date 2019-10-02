Ion Ludwig Teams Up with Multi-Instrumentalist Twan Sallaerts on Cinematic Jazz Album 'Entre-Acte' LP is out October 11 on vinyl.

Photo: Michael Rhebergen

Ion Ludwig will release an album of “magical cinematic jams” with multi-instrumentalist Twan Sallaerts.

Entre-Acte comes via DeWalta’s Meander, and will form part of the label’s Horizon Pi series, which focuses on ambient works.

We can expect six tracks of “compassionately played and carefully recorded electroacoustic-ambience.” The album as a whole is described as “mysterious” and “beautifully vibrating.”

Nothing is known about the collaboration itself.

Tracklisting

A1. Entre-Acte

A2. Towaknos Carpet

B1. Epic Feelings

B2. C.A.T. Track

B3. Ijsselzand

B4. Marche D’Instrumentalique

Entre-Acte LP is out October 11 on vinyl. The limited initial edition comes with 180gram transparent and full-cover artwork. The second edition comes with 180gram black vinyl. Meanwhile, you can stream “Entre-Acte” and “Epic Feelings” below.

For more information on Ludwig, read our profile here.