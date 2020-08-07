Isolation Experiments’ New Compilation Supports Black Trans Lives and the Lebanese Red Cross 'Isolate Exp 006' is out now with cuts from AADJA, Patrick DSP, and the Knife crew.

Isolation Experiments has released a new 10-track compilation, Isolate Exp 006, with proceeds being split between The Okra Project, to support Black Trans Lives, and the Lebanese Red Cross in support of the devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

Isolation Experiments, which is headed up by Measure Divide, is a crowd-sourced techno platform where artists are to produce with a collection of samples sourced from the community and crowd submissions. A track from Isolate Exp 005 featured in the XLR8R+ Music Submissions Roundup: April.

This latest addition to the series features some of techno’s rising names, including, among others, new Trip signee AADJA, Berlin’s Patrick DSP, Korea Town Acid, and The Knife crew, who appear on the release under various aliases, such as Witch-Hunt Abolition, Sawdust, Niban, and Unknown.

Like the releases preceding it, Isolate Exp 006 sits at the harder end of the techno spectrum, presenting cuts that range from breaks-heavy acid, rough-nosed EBM, punk-infused rhythm excursions, and deeper-than-deep heady chuggers.

Tracklisting



01. AADJA “Zero Moon”

02. City Dance Corporation “Deg Shit”

03. Korea Town Acid “Clout Chaser”

04. Patrick DSP “Isolation”

05. MDD “Don’t Point It at Me”

06. Niban “Kietai”

07. Witch-Hunt Abolition “Restless Souls”

08. Giordan Battaglin “Exsanguination”

09. Unknown “Counterfeit”

10. Sawdust “The Other Side of Death”

Isolate Exp 006 is out now and can be purchased directly via the label’s Bandcamp page here. You can find the tracklisting and album stream below.

<a href="http://measuredivide.bandcamp.com/album/isolate-exp-006">Isolate Exp 006 by Various Artists</a>