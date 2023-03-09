Isolee Launches Label with New Album 'Resort Island' LP is scheduled for May 19 release.

Photo: Jan Reiser

Isolee, born Rajko Müller, will release a new album.

Resort Island is the first album that Müller, a German minimalist house producer, has released in 12 years. He recorded all 10 tracks over the past two years, working night after night at his home studio in Hamburg. “Most nights I would work until I simply couldn’t hear anymore,” he says. “One by one, the tracks came together. Eventually I had a feeling, like, ‘Ah, the puzzle is starting to show its picture.’”

Conceptually, the release explores the morality of escapism and the tension between beauty and superficiality. It moves through minimalistic house, dub, disco, and ambient textures, and will land through Müller’s new label of the same name.

“In my early years, I was listening to lots of records and going out clubbing a lot,” Müller says. “I had a clear reference for what I was contributing to. Nowadays this is less the case. Also, for many years I felt I was competing with the expectations set by my early records. I don’t feel that anymore. But I still have the dancefloor in mind as a place where music happens, with the aim of triggering people’s emotions and imagination.”

Resort Island follows 2011’s Well Spent Youth album on DJ Koze‘s Pampa.

In the years since, Müller has released various EPs on labels such as Pampa and Tamed Musiq. His music has also appeared on Playhouse, Lawrence‘s Dial, Mule Musiq, and Maeve.

Tracklisting



01. Coco’s Visa

02. Canada Balsam

03. Pardon My French

04. Con O Sin

05. Let’s Dence

06. Modernation

07. Rumour

08. Clap Gently

09. Tender Date

10. 7eleven2

Resort Island LP is scheduled for May 19 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “rumour” in full via the player below.